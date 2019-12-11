e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Saharanpur mid-day meal controversy: Video shot to tarnish image of inter college, says BSA

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:43 IST
Utkarsha Tyagi
Utkarsha Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Three days after a video surfaced on the social media showing three litres of milk being used to prepare pudding (kheer) for 200 students of a government school in Saharanpur district, basic shiksha adhikaari (BSA) Ramendra Kumar Singh said that the matter was related to a dispute between the school principal and the management staff and was not about poor quality mid-day meal being served to children.

“After the education department carried out a probe, it was revealed that the video was a result of years of conflict between the principal and the management staff of the Kisaan Inter College of Chauri Mandi area in Sarsava block,” said Singh.

He further said: “On December 5, when the video was filmed, it was found that the principal was on leave. The management staff took advantage of the situation and forced the mid-day meal cooks to shoot a fake video showing three litres of milk being used to cook pudding for 200 students.”

Singh said that according to the mid-day meal menu for the day, vegetables and ‘chapattis’ were cooked as usual. “Just to create a controversy and tarnish the image of the inter college, a fake video was shot. We are working to identify the people involved in creating this controversy,” said the BSA.

To recall, after the video went viral on the social media on Monday, the education department had ordered a probe in the matter.

top news
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
JDU orders its leaders to fall in line on CAB, Prashant Kishor steps over it
JDU orders its leaders to fall in line on CAB, Prashant Kishor steps over it
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Sourav-Shastri game...brilliant chaat & bhel puri for media: Ravi Shastri
Sourav-Shastri game...brilliant chaat & bhel puri for media: Ravi Shastri
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities