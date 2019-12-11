Saharanpur mid-day meal controversy: Video shot to tarnish image of inter college, says BSA

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:43 IST

Three days after a video surfaced on the social media showing three litres of milk being used to prepare pudding (kheer) for 200 students of a government school in Saharanpur district, basic shiksha adhikaari (BSA) Ramendra Kumar Singh said that the matter was related to a dispute between the school principal and the management staff and was not about poor quality mid-day meal being served to children.

“After the education department carried out a probe, it was revealed that the video was a result of years of conflict between the principal and the management staff of the Kisaan Inter College of Chauri Mandi area in Sarsava block,” said Singh.

He further said: “On December 5, when the video was filmed, it was found that the principal was on leave. The management staff took advantage of the situation and forced the mid-day meal cooks to shoot a fake video showing three litres of milk being used to cook pudding for 200 students.”

Singh said that according to the mid-day meal menu for the day, vegetables and ‘chapattis’ were cooked as usual. “Just to create a controversy and tarnish the image of the inter college, a fake video was shot. We are working to identify the people involved in creating this controversy,” said the BSA.

To recall, after the video went viral on the social media on Monday, the education department had ordered a probe in the matter.