Sangli floods: Rescue teams suffer injuries, skin infections; work tirelessly

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:50 IST

SANGLI: The massive rescue and relief operations continuing since the last three days in flood-hit Sangli and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra are taking their toll on the defence, police personnel and volunteers in the form of injuries and skin infections.

On a daily basis, the rescue operations begin at around 6 am and end at around 9 pm without any meaningful break. However, the tri-force teams from Indian Army, Navy, Air Force as well as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, non-governmental organisation (NGO), are toiling through the conditions without complaining.

The rescue teams have set up accommodation in the Krida Sankul in Sangli. A medical officer and a nursing staff provide medical aid to the staff once they retire to their chambers in the Krida Sankul.

“All of us have suffered some injuries and rotten feet as our feet have been in shoes for days now,” said Major Gaurav Sharma. Suffering from “rotten feet-like condition” himself, Major Sharma was limping while carrying out rescue.

Two of the 5-6 Navy Gemini boats which reached difficult, submerged spots, suffered punctures on Saturday. The inflatable boats suffered tears due to metal compounds which were completely submerged and invisible through the flood water.

Additional teams were being called on Saturday as well, according to Major General Navneet Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub-Area (DMGSA). The rescue operations are expected to go on until Sunday or Monday.

Along with Major Sharma’s team and NDRF, a few civilians remained as foot soldiers on the ground proving relief.

“Various members of the local boat club have been on ground with us. My parents have gone ahead and I’m staying back in the village to help with rescue and relief. My feet are in pain but I’m carrying pain killers with me,” said Saddam Pathan, 27, a resident of Sangalwadi who was one of the many youngsters involved in the rescue operations at Irwin bridge.

The sun came up for a short while on Saturday morning before showers began in Hirabag corner where the rescue ferry-points have been set up.

