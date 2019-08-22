Sangli, Kolhapur fight gastro, viral fever outbreak

cities

PUNE The state health officials have reported two outbreaks of gastroenteritis and high-grade viral fever in flood-hit districts of Sangli and Kolhapur.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state epidemic head and director of infectious diseases department, Maharashtra, said, “As of August 20, we successfully treated 2,029 cases of gastro in Kolhapur and 1,205 in Sangli while cases of viral fever in Sangli were 2,959 and in Kolhapur, the figure is 6,218.”

“We had already predicted an outbreak of water-borne infection in both the districts post the floods as poor drinking water and the surroundings post any natural calamity often pose a threat to human life. Given the circumstances, such outbreaks were expected. However, we have successfully treated the patients and provided necessary treatment,” added Awate.

Besides this, Dr Abhijit Vaidya, founder of Aarogya Sena, an NGO from Pune which specialises in disaster management and relief, has sent his team in Sangli and Kolhapur and as many as 50 doctors are posted in both the districts since August 15.

Vaidya said, “There is an outbreak in the flood-hit areas and people are being warned about drinking unclean water. The outbreak which has only hit right now is expected to infect more people in the coming days till they get safe and clean drinking water. Till then, such cases will keep coming.”

Dr Nitin Bilolikar, deputy director health of the state, said, “More than gastro, the state has reported more cases of viral fever in all age groups. Most of the people who are affected are already suffering from comorbid conditions.”

“To help detect the infection early, we have now decided to collect serum sample and also conduct swab testing for all such high-risk group of people so that critical conditions and admissions due to the outbreaks can be avoided,” he said.

He also informed that other than the outbreaks, there is also a major threat of snake bites and to deal with the same, the state has also procured anti-venom injections.

“We have already seen eight snake bite cases so far from Kolhapur and to avoid the same and treat the cases on an immediate basis, we have procured the injections on an urgent basis,” added Bilolikar.

