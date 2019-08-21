Sangrur man ends life over wife’s affair, 2 booked

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:19 IST

A 29-year-old man of Khadial village near Sunam hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his residence over his wife’s love affair on Tuesday. The police booked his wife and her paramour for abetment to suicide.

Police said the Avtar Singh aka Kala’s wife Virpal Kaur had eloped with her lover a couple of months ago, but later, she had reached a compromise with her husband. However, Kala killed himself when he found out that she was carrying on the illicit relationship with Karam Singh alias Karama of Khadial.

“The two were having an affair for a long time. Police have begun investigation but no arrest has been made so far,” said SHO, Chhajli police station, Harmanpreet Singh.

A case has been registered under section 306 (abetment to suicide)and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of deceased’s father Sukhdev Singh at Chhajli police station.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 22:19 IST