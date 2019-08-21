e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019

Sangrur man ends life over wife’s affair, 2 booked

cities Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 29-year-old man of Khadial village near Sunam hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his residence over his wife’s love affair on Tuesday. The police booked his wife and her paramour for abetment to suicide.

Police said the Avtar Singh aka Kala’s wife Virpal Kaur had eloped with her lover a couple of months ago, but later, she had reached a compromise with her husband. However, Kala killed himself when he found out that she was carrying on the illicit relationship with Karam Singh alias Karama of Khadial.

“The two were having an affair for a long time. Police have begun investigation but no arrest has been made so far,” said SHO, Chhajli police station, Harmanpreet Singh.

A case has been registered under section 306 (abetment to suicide)and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of deceased’s father Sukhdev Singh at Chhajli police station.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 22:19 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    P ChidambaramINX Media Case Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies:The Girl On The TrainLakme Fashion WeekUP Cabinet expansion
    don't miss