Sanitary napkin vending machines installed in inter-colleges

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:58 IST

Noida: Education department of Guatm Budh Nagar has installed sanitary napkin vending machines in all inter-colleges in the district. In the first phase, one vending machine each has been installed at 10 inter-colleges and the other institutions will be covered in coming phases.

There are 123 inter-colleges in the district and the administration is trying to install vending machines in all of them. Girls studying in these inter-colleges will get napkins for free. The education department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an organisation, ‘Nirmalaya – Ek Komal Pahal’, to install these vending machines.

“The MoU has been signed with the organisation to ensure that all inter-colleges are able to dispense sanitary pads for girl students. The process of installing these machines have already started,” Neeraj Pandey, district education officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

“In the first phase, we have installed the machine in 10 inter-colleges as per the MoU and, in the future, we are trying to cover all inter-colleges with the help of the same organisation,” Pandey said.

The district administration is running a ‘beti padao beti bachao’ week in the district following which various programmes have been planned in schools and colleges to spread awareness on issues related to girls and the importance of educating and empowering women.

The week started from January 20 and will continue till January 26.

“Women are the future of this country and their fitness is important. It is important to keep the health of young women in mind for the progress of the country,” Ajay Chaudhary, chairman and managing director of Nirmalaya, said.

There are 123 UP board inter-colleges and 181 public schools in the district.

“Most of the public schools already have the facility (sanitary pad vending machines) and now it is being provided in government colleges,” Pandey said.