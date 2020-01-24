e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Sanitary napkin vending machines installed in inter-colleges

Sanitary napkin vending machines installed in inter-colleges

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: Education department of Guatm Budh Nagar has installed sanitary napkin vending machines in all inter-colleges in the district. In the first phase, one vending machine each has been installed at 10 inter-colleges and the other institutions will be covered in coming phases.

There are 123 inter-colleges in the district and the administration is trying to install vending machines in all of them. Girls studying in these inter-colleges will get napkins for free. The education department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an organisation, ‘Nirmalaya – Ek Komal Pahal’, to install these vending machines.

“The MoU has been signed with the organisation to ensure that all inter-colleges are able to dispense sanitary pads for girl students. The process of installing these machines have already started,” Neeraj Pandey, district education officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

“In the first phase, we have installed the machine in 10 inter-colleges as per the MoU and, in the future, we are trying to cover all inter-colleges with the help of the same organisation,” Pandey said.

The district administration is running a ‘beti padao beti bachao’ week in the district following which various programmes have been planned in schools and colleges to spread awareness on issues related to girls and the importance of educating and empowering women.

The week started from January 20 and will continue till January 26.

“Women are the future of this country and their fitness is important. It is important to keep the health of young women in mind for the progress of the country,” Ajay Chaudhary, chairman and managing director of Nirmalaya, said.

There are 123 UP board inter-colleges and 181 public schools in the district.

“Most of the public schools already have the facility (sanitary pad vending machines) and now it is being provided in government colleges,” Pandey said.

top news
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities