Sarabha Nagar man unleashes pet dog on court bailiff

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:34 IST

A Sarabha Nagar resident has been booked for setting his dog upon a court-appointed bailiff on Thursday.

The complainant, Ajaib Singh of Gaddowal village, had visited the accused, Ravjot Singh, to take possession of a house occupied by the latter, following court orders.

Ajaib told the police that Ravjot was living in a disputed property.

He said two men from Birmingham, UK, Amarpal Singh and Kalbhinder Singh Sanghera, had moved court claiming the property to be theirs. As such, the court had ordered Ravjot to vacate the house, and appointed him (Ajaib) to take over possession of the land on behalf of the opposite parties.

Ajaib alleged as he reached the house with a team, Ravjot set his upon them, forcing them to climb up a nearby building. Ravjot and his two aides also flashed a rifle and threatened to kill them. Therefore, he and the team returned without taking possession of the property.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbans Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the three accused under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.