Sarpanches, NGOs lend helping hand, start sanitisation drive in Ludhiana’s rural schools

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:22 IST

Sarpanches of several villages, NGOs, school management committees have initiated a sanitisation drive at government schools in rural areas besides distributing foot-operated hand dispensers, masks, and no-touch hand wash machines to school heads.

Making every possible effort for the safety of school students and staff, a sanitisation and fogging drive was initiated free of cost in many government schools in rural areas.

The school authorities are also demarcating spaces to maintain social distance, fixing specific entry and exit points, deputing staff to conduct thermal screening of students.

By taking these precautionary measures, authorities of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, was able to improve students’ attendance from 21 to 83 since the school reopened on October 19.

Sarpanch of Ayali Khurd village, Surinder Singh has got the school sanitised every month since the Covid-19 outspread in March. The school has 37 classrooms.

NGO, Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Sewa Trust has donated seven no-touch hand dispensers and 1,100 masks to the school that has deputed staff at the entrance gate to conduct thermal screening of students.

To maintain hygiene, covered dustbins have been kept in corridors.

School Principal, Kanwaljot Kaur, said, “We have followed all SOPs and Covid norms. All students and staff wear masks and bring their own water bottle and social distancing norms are being followed. In the last six days, many parents have come to the school to check the precautions put in place and many of them have now agreed to send their children to school.”

Another Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, is leaving no stone unturned in its fight against the virus. The school received an automatic hand dispenser and no-touch handwash machine from an NGO which is installed near the entry gate of the school. Parents have been visiting the school to check the arrangements made by the school.

School principal, Pradeep Kumar, said, “We have re-opened the school on October 19 and followed all safety precautions.

In the last six days, 60 students have attended the classes and the school authorities expect that more students will visit the school in the coming days. Around 50 students attended classes on the first day alone.”

At Government Senior Secondary School, Dakha, school management committee (SMC) members have informed parents through loudspeakers regarding the SOPs to be followed by students while coming to school. On October 19, around 20 students attended school and in the last six days, the number has reached 70. After every class, teachers told students not to remove masks.

School principal, Jaswinder Kaur, said, “We have got the school sanitised and hand sanitisers have been kept in corridors, entry gate. Circles have been marked outside washrooms and near the entry gate so that social distancing can be maintained. All students and staff members are wearing masks and washing hands after every class to keep the virus at bay.”