SBS Nagar resident booked for raping 17-year-old cousin

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:46 IST

A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar of Ludhiana was booked on Saturday for raping his 17-year-old cousin, who had come from Chandigarh to see her uncle, aunt and cousin here in January and returned on March 8.

The victim had lodged an FIR against her uncle in Chandigarh and the Chandigarh police had sent the FIR to the Ludhiana police for action.

Hailing from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, the victim, living with her sister and brother-in-law in Sector 18 of Chandigarh, stated that in January, she had come to see her uncle, aunt and cousin, who live in Kabir Colony, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana.

She added, “On March 6, when I was sleeping, my cousin came to my room and raped me. The accused threatened me not to tell anything to anyone.”

The victim added, “The next day, I made a call to my sister and asked her to take me to Chandigarh. On March 8, my borther-in-law came and took me back to Chandigarh, but I kept mum about the incident. After I missed my periods, I narrated the incident to my sister, who took me to the police station and lodged an FIR.”

Sub-inspector Beena Rani, investigating the case, said after receiving information from the Chandigarh police, they lodged an FIR under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Dugri police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.