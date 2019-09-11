SC dismisses Goel Ganga’s application to review order on Rs 105 crore fine

cities

Pune The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Pune developers Goel Ganga Developers’ application to reconsider its earlier order, directing the builders to pay a fine of Rs 105 crore for enviornmental damage at its Ganga Bhagyodaya, Amrut Ganga and Ganga Towers projects, on Sinhgad road.

The two-member bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose while dismissing the application filed by Goel Ganga India Pvt Ltd, said, “There is no merit in the application” of realtor.

The company, in its application, had cited 2011 Noida Park case, where a review of an earlier order was sought. The SC, however, said, “The earlier judgement will have no impact on the present case.”

On August 10, 2018, the apex court had slapped a fine of Rs 105 crore for contruction by the developer that was in violation of environmental clearances and because the firm had expanded built-up area without permission.

The two-member bench comprising Madan Lokur and Deepak Gupta, in their order last year, said that Goel Ganga Developers India Pvt. Ltd will have to pay a fine of Rs 100 crore, or 10 per cent of the project cost, whichever is higher.

The developer was also directed to pay a Rs 5 crore fine levied by the National green tribunal in its order dated September 27, 2016, the SC ruling stated.

The order stated that Goel Ganga shall not be permitted to raise the construction of two buildings having 454 tenements, and shall only be permitted to complete construction of a total of 807 flats, 117 shops/offices and cultural centre, including club house.

