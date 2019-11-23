SC refuses to interfere with RO ban by NGT, asks Centre to consider representations of stakeholders

cities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today declined to interfere with the ban imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) on use of Reverse Osmosis (RO) water purifiers where Total Dissolved Solids is less than 500 milligram/ litre.

The court, however, asked the Central government to consider the representations of RO manufacturers before issuing any notification pursuant to the NGT order.

The order was passed by a Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman in an appeal filed against NGT order by Water Quality India Association, a non-profit Trade Association representing the Water Treatment Industry.

When the matter was heard today, Senior Counsel CU Singh, appearing for the appellant argued that RO purifiers find use in medical facilities and pharmaceutical industry. Besides, it is the only way in which metals like Aluminium can be removed from water.

Singh told the Court that the NGT and the Expert Committee constituted by NGT had overlooked many material while ordering ban on RO water purifiers.

The Supreme Court then proceeded to order the Union Government to consider the material placed by appellant before issuing any notification imposing a ban The material should be placed before the government within ten days.

In May this year, the NGT had ordered the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to come out with a notification banning use of RO purified water in areas where Total Dissolved Solids is less than 500 mg/litre.

The Centre is yet to issue a notification in this regard. The NGT had taken cognizance of this and ordered the Centre to comply with its order by December 31.