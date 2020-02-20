e-paper
SC students protest non-disbursal of post-matric scholarship

cities Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:45 IST
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Jalandhar Over 200 students belonging to the Scheduled Caste protested the non-disbursal of Scheduled Caste post-matric scholarship scheme opposite the deputy commissioner office on Thursday. Later, their representatives met director social justice and empowerment, Malwinder Singh Jaggi to express their concerns. Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar were also part of the meeting.

Students claimed that with the state government failing to release post-matric scholarship payment to respective colleges, they had been denied roll numbers for final examinations scheduled in April and May. There are 15,000-odd SC students in the district, claimed Gurpinder Singh Samra, principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar. He added, “The scheme should be implemented in a transparent manner. In the absence of this, both students and colleges are at the receiving end. Colleges run into financial difficulties due to dues worth crores and students are worried about their career. In my college, the government is yet to clear dues of over 1,100 such students.”

“Some colleges have not even allowed us to attend classes. We are asked for money in the form of examination fee and other methods. We are unable to concentrate due to the tension,” a protester claimed. Officials assured the students that the state government was committed to implement the scheme at all costs.

