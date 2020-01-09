SCERT reschedules state talent search examination to Feb 16

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 22:51 IST

With only ten days left to conduct the Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE), the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Thursday postponed the date of the examination as it clashed with the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test scheduled for January 19.

Now, PSTSE will be conducted on February 16.

The council has issued a letter in this regard directing the district education officers (secondary) and school heads to inform Class 8 and 10 students about the latest updates.

MOVE BRINGS RELIEF TO OFFICIALS

This move has brought a relief for the district officials as it was not possible to conduct both the examination on the same date.

As per sources, officials from various districts have informed the council that government schools which are easily approachable are set up as examination centres and all these schools have already been centres for the teacher eligibility test scheduled to be held on January 19 and it is not feasible to conduct another exam on the same date. As per the council, around 64,000 students across the state have registered online to appear in the talent search exam and roll numbers will be issued soon.

SCERT director Inderjit Singh, said, “Due to clash in the dates of two examinations, we have postponed the talent search exam and the district officials will inform the students regarding the change in date of the examination.”