Schools, colleges to remain shut in these Tamil Nadu districts after IMD alert

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district have been directed to remain closed on Friday following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 'red alert' warning, predicting heavy rainfall for some regions of the state.

“Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, a holiday declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow," the Tiruvallur district collector tweeted on Thursday.

News agency ANI reported that schools and colleges will also remain closed in Kancheepuram districts. The IMD gave details of the development of a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation which it said is “likely to become more marked during next 24 hours".

The weather department added that as a result, fairly widespread rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 11 -13 and that isolated, heavy rainfall was also likely in Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

“Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 11th-13th and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on 11th-14th November,” the IMD tweeted.

In view of the weather conditions, the IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen to “not to venture into these areas during the same period".

