Schools in Delhi to reopen from November 1 as Covid cases dip: Deputy CM Sisodia

The Delhi government announced on Wednesday that all schools in the national capital will reopen for all in-campus classes from November 1. However, parents will not be forced to send their children to attend physical classes, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government added.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “Experts suggested that no parent will be forced to send their children to school. All schools will have to ensure that classes take place in hybrid mode with max of 50% strength in classrooms.”

Sisodia also said that schools have to ensure that all their staff, whether teaching or non-teaching, have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, adding, the second dose should be administered as soon as possible.

The deputy chief minister reiterated his point that parents will not be forced to send their wards to school and online classes will go on. “Parents consent is must for attending physical classes,” he further said during the briefing.

The above decision was taken a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) panel recommended on Tuesday that schools should be reopened for students of classes 6-8 with 50% strength.