Schools set to reopen despite bad air

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:25 IST

New Delhi Schools in the capital will reopen on Saturday, after a two-day break announced by the Delhi government in view of the rising pollution. Although the air quality in the city was still in the ‘severe’ zone on Friday, the directorate of education (DoE) did not make any announcement to further suspend classes.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a score of 458 on the air quality index (AQI). If the PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) levels remain above 300ug/m3 for over 48 hours, the air quality is considered to be in the ‘emergency’ zone.

Officials in the DoE said that the department will monitor the pollution on Saturday. “We are not immediately suspending classes. Schools are already struggling to complete their syllabus. We will wait for directions from the CPCB,” a DoE official, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Principals of many city schools said they would continue suspending outdoor activities as mandated by the DoE on October 30. “We are taking all precautionary measures in schools. Students are also asked to wear their anti-pollution masks all the time. However, it would have been better if the holidays were extended because pollution level is still bad in the city,” the principal of a senior secondary school in west Delhi said.