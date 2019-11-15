e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Schools set to reopen despite bad air

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi Schools in the capital will reopen on Saturday, after a two-day break announced by the Delhi government in view of the rising pollution. Although the air quality in the city was still in the ‘severe’ zone on Friday, the directorate of education (DoE) did not make any announcement to further suspend classes.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a score of 458 on the air quality index (AQI). If the PM 2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) levels remain above 300ug/m3 for over 48 hours, the air quality is considered to be in the ‘emergency’ zone.

Officials in the DoE said that the department will monitor the pollution on Saturday. “We are not immediately suspending classes. Schools are already struggling to complete their syllabus. We will wait for directions from the CPCB,” a DoE official, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Principals of many city schools said they would continue suspending outdoor activities as mandated by the DoE on October 30. “We are taking all precautionary measures in schools. Students are also asked to wear their anti-pollution masks all the time. However, it would have been better if the holidays were extended because pollution level is still bad in the city,” the principal of a senior secondary school in west Delhi said.

top news
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities