SDMC panel chairperson alleges corruption

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:06 IST

New Delhi:

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) standing committee chairperson, Bhupinder Gupta, on Monday said he has lodged a complaint against certain officials of the civic body with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and requested for a “detailed enquiry” in connection with hiring of auto tippers for garbage collection.

“The matter pertains to certain decisions taken in the year 2012 when 46 auto tippers were hired from a private company for Najafgarh area at Rs. 1,934 per day. Its contract ended in June 2017 after which it was given five consecutive extensions up to December 2018 and paid Rs. 2866 per day,” Gupta said in the standing committee meeting on Monday.

“Meanwhile, 46 auto tippers were hired from another company in October 2017 at the rate of Rs. 1,799, which is about 62% less compared to the payment made to the first company during contract extensions. The first company also went to high court against us claiming even more compensation,” Gupta said.

The first company’s contract was repeatedly renewed when bidders at lesser rates were available and officials caused a loss of about Rs. 7.67 crore to the corporation, Gupta said.

“I and the other Standing Committee members of South Delhi Municipal Corporation also have a serious objection against the officers refusing to show us site plans of projects that come for approval when the same is shown in both north and east corporation. I will strongly raise these issues with the Chief Auditor of SDMC,” Gupta said.

Commissioner, SDMC, Varsha Joshi, said, “If it (the complaint letter) comes to me, I will have it looked into, nothing more to say.”

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 22:39 IST