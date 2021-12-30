Section 144 to be imposed in Mahabaleshwar, Panchangani on Dec 31

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:54 IST

PUNE In a bid to make the year-end celebrations safe at tourist spots Satara district collector Shekhar Singh has imposed Section 144 here on New Year’s eve at Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani.

Under Section 144 of CRPC assembly of five or more people is barred.

In two different orders issued by Singh, all hotels and restaurants should close by 11 pm from December 28 till the next orders are issued. While in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani all parties and programmes held on December 31 should end by 10pm.

The order states, “To contain the spread of Covid-19 infection in Satara district and to maintain law and order situation, all the hotels, restaurants and dhabas in the district should be closed by 11 pm till the further orders are given. Only hotels, restaurants and dhabas on the national highways are exempted from this order.”

“If the orders are not followed and any hotel or restaurant is found violating it, then it will be closed for next seven days and strict action will be taken against the owner,” the order states.

The second-order states, “On New Year’s eve, many tourists visit Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani for celebrations. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues it is necessary to impose restrictions on December 31. Accordingly, orders are given to end all the programmes and parties organised on December 31 strictly by 10 pm in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani. If orders are not followed by any person strict action will be taken against him/her as per the relevant sections.”

Meanwhile, resorts and hotels outside the PMC jurisdiction have started giving offers for December 31 parties. As the night curfew has been imposed in municipal corporation jurisdictions by the state government, people are opting for options out of the city limits.

Sunny Nikam, a youth from Katraj, said, “Our group of boys have already booked a resort outside Pune city for December 31 celebrations. We are aware of the Covid situation and will follow precautions.”