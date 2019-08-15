Security beef up: Thane station to shut 16 entry and exit points

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:57 IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has decided to shut 16 entry and exit points at Thane railway station as part of security enhancement plan.

It has already closed one gate on platform number 2 and will close the rest within one-and-a-half months.

The station has 23 entry and exit points.

The RPF will use roller gates to shut entrances so that they can be opened in case of emergency situations.

The police said this was being done to curb the entry of beggars and anti-social elements at the station.

“Out of these 16 [closed points], 10 are on the west and six on the east side of the station. However, they can be opened during emergencies or overcrowding at the railway station,” said Rajendra Pandav, senior police inspector, RPF, Thane railway station.

He said the gates can later be used either for entering or exiting the station if there is a need to streamline and manage the crowd.

“The decision has been taken with an aim to curb the entry and movement of beggars and anti-social elements in the station, especially on the platforms. With multiple entry and exit points, it becomes more difficult for RPF to track their movement,” said Pandav.

“The railway police has been instructed to carry regular checking of passengers at these points,” said Pandav.

Thane sees a footfall of 10 lakh commuters a day.

Regular commuters are not sure if the move would benefit them.

“This would help manage crowd if a team of railway security personnel are deployed at the selected entry-exit points,” said Vikas Mhatre, 45, a commuter, who regularly travels from Dombivli to Thane.

