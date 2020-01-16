Security gets stricter for visitors to CP office

cities

The Navi Mumbai police commissioner’s office is starting to upgrade the security by maintaining a digital record of every visitor. Visitors will now have to submit an identity proof and pose for a photo pass when they visit the commissioner’s office in Belapur.

The upgradation came into effect on Tuesday and constables on guard struggled with the new system. Earlier, visitors had to simply enter their name and contact details into a register.

Officials said the move will help them maintain a record of visitors in a proper manner. As per the new system, the visitors will have to show Aadhaar card or any other ID proof, contact number and inform which department they are visiting. After their photo is clicked and a digital copy of their card is stored in the database, the visitor will be given a slip of paper, which they are required to get signed from the officer they visited.

It is a time-consuming process, but the police said for that for the second visit, visitors don’t have to submit ID proof as the data will already be available.

Even as the apparent upgrade continued, a scanner machine has been lying defunct at the entrance for several months. A constable checks the baggage individually before making an entry into a diary of the belongings a person is carrying with them.

“We have started the new entry system and it is a routine process to maintain security. The scanner machine has broken down and we have sent a proposal for a new one. I will have to check for the update on it,” said Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police, headquarters.

A complainant, who had arrived to get an update on his stolen phone, called it a waste of time.

“I stood in the queue for over 15 minutes to get the entry pass. Why do they need so much information just to meet senior officers?” the complainant said.