Security plans for Hindon civil terminal laid down

As part of installing safety measures outside the new civil terminal at the Hindon airbase, the Ghaziabad administration and police said they will put up CCTV cameras on the Wazirabad road that leads to the terminal.

A police post will also be installed near the entry point leading to the terminal for maintaining security, police said.

According to official sources, flights from the civil terminal might commence from October. Inaugurated in March, the civil terminal at Hindon was developed in order to decongest the Delhi airport. The flights will be operated flights under the regional connectivity scheme, UDAN.

“As part of the security plan, we have decided to install 20 CCTV cameras from the Wazirabad Road to the civil terminal. A new police post will also be put up near the entry point of the road leading to the terminal. Further, barriers will also be put up to control traffic movement to the new terminal. The plans will be put in place soon, as we are expecting the flights will start operating from Hindon in the near future,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

For maintaining security inside the airport, the Uttar Pradesh Police have already roped in 70 personnel. These personnel take up the job of checking passengers and implementing internal security procedures. According to officials, the personnel have been selected from Meerut range and underwent training at the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

“The personnel will be headed by a nodal officer. The personnel have been asked to be mindful of their behavioural skills while dealing with passengers. Apart from this, we are also planning to revamp the Sikandarpur intersection on the main road which will lead passengers to the civil terminal. There have been plans, like those of preparing a roundabout, but in most likelihood, the intersection will be closed and two U-turns on either side will be installed to streamline traffic on the Wazirabad Road,” Kumar added.

The Wazirabad main comprises a two-kilometre long stretch that will take passengers to the new civil terminal.

The terminal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and flights to eight routes are planned from the terminal. The routes lead to Nasik, Pithoragarh, Kannur, Hubli, Faizabad, Shimla, Jamnagar and Kalaburgi.

In an earlier meeting with the officials of the Airport Authority of India, the Ghaziabad district magistrate had proposed four more routes to Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur to be added to the list.

