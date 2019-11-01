e-paper
Sedan’s wheels stolen in Sector 16

The theft was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz without its wheels at Sector 16 in Chandigarh.
The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz without its wheels at Sector 16 in Chandigarh.(HT PHOTO)
         

Thieves made off with four wheels of a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz parked outside a house in Sector 16 on late Wednesday night.

The theft was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. “At least four men arrived in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift around 2am. They stepped out of the car and began removing the sedan’s wheels,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

The car’s owner, Vibhu Bhatnagar, who runs a school in Panchkula, realised the theft when he came out of his house to leave for work. On his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station. 

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:48 IST

