Sedan’s wheels stolen in Sector 16

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:48 IST

Thieves made off with four wheels of a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz parked outside a house in Sector 16 on late Wednesday night.

The theft was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. “At least four men arrived in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift around 2am. They stepped out of the car and began removing the sedan’s wheels,” said a police official, privy to the matter.

The car’s owner, Vibhu Bhatnagar, who runs a school in Panchkula, realised the theft when he came out of his house to leave for work. On his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:48 IST