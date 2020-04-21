e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Seeking ration for hungry families, women knock at Zirakpur MC door

Seeking ration for hungry families, women knock at Zirakpur MC door

The women, who live in Sukna colony which comprising mostly of daily wagers, say they are eating one meal a day as their ration is drying up

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:59 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Women seeking ration gather outside the office of Zirakpur municipal corporation on Tuesday.
Women seeking ration gather outside the office of Zirakpur municipal corporation on Tuesday.(HT photo)
         

“We are eating just one meal a day as we are running out of ration,” said Sukhi Devi of Sukna colony in Zirakpur, who violated the curfew to get some food for her hungry family.

She along with about 50 other women of her colony collected outside Zirakpur’s municipal council office, in violation of the curfew, to demand ration. The women gathered at the MC office after they heard about ration being distributed there.

Sukhi Devi, a daily wager doing construction work, has been out of work for about a month now. “No one has come to provide ration in our colony. How do we feed our children as we have no money?” she asked.

Sukna colony is located near Zirakpur MC office where most residents are daily wagers. They are picked up from labour chowk in Zirakpur for work at a number of construction sites. But the curfew put an end to their earning.

Bimla, another resident of the colony, said, “Milk and vegetable vendors are coming to the colony everyday, but not even once have authorities supplied us with ration. Khilaye kya jab na atta hai na chawal (what should we eat when there is no flour or rice?”

Saroj Bala said “They distributed ration here, but why are they not giving us some? The chakkis in the area are also closed so even if we have grains we can’t use them. If you can’t give us ration, at least allow chakkis to operate so we can have some flour.”

However, Mohali additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain said that ration has been distributed across the district. “I will have their claims verified and only after that we will help. But they should also have to face action if their claims are false ,” Jain said.

top news
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Epidemiological model suggests testing and quarantine to check Covid-19
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
Covid-19 update: Army readying teams for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Scheduling wars intensify as Australia push for five-Test India series
Scheduling wars intensify as Australia push for five-Test India series
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities