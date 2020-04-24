Self-quarantine till Covid test report is out: TMC

cities

The Thane civic commissioner has directed the suspected Covid-19 patients to get the tests done from central government authorised testing laboratories. They should also self-quarantine themselves till the report is out.

A TMC official said, “If a resident has any symptoms such as cold, cough, breathing difficulty, fever and weakness, they get a test done for Covid-19. Most residents get the test done from private laboratories without informing us. They also do not self-quarantine till the report is out. They will spread the virus to others if they are Covid positive.”