Self-quarantine till Covid test report is out: TMC

Self-quarantine till Covid test report is out: TMC

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:15 IST
The Thane civic commissioner has directed the suspected Covid-19 patients to get the tests done from central government authorised testing laboratories. They should also self-quarantine themselves till the report is out.

A TMC official said, “If a resident has any symptoms such as cold, cough, breathing difficulty, fever and weakness, they get a test done for Covid-19. Most residents get the test done from private laboratories without informing us. They also do not self-quarantine till the report is out. They will spread the virus to others if they are Covid positive.”

