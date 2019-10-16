Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar escapes knife attack campaigning in Osmanabad

cities

PUNE Omraje Nimbalkar, the Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) escaped a knife attack in Kalamb taluka, Osmanabad.

Nimbalkar suffered minor injuries, the Kalam taluka police said.

The attack happened as Nimbalkar was campaigning for Sena candidate Kailash Patil at Naigaon Padoli village, Kalam taluka. The unidentified assailant fled after the failed attack, police said, adding that an investigation into the incident has begun.

Omraje Nimbalkar’s father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar, was a Congress leader who was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006. .

