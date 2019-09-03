Senior citizen roughed up in Lucknow, appeals to UP CM for help on social media

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:18 IST

A 63-year-old retired banker appealed to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior police officials for help on social media on Tuesday after he was beaten up by some men in a high-rise apartment complex under Gomti Nagar police station limits here on Friday.

The victim, Krishna Kumar, said he was the treasurer of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of the apartment complex where he was roughed up. “It is my responsibility to ensure collection of maintenance fees. Some landlords who were unhappy with this attacked me on August 30,” he said.

The senior citizen also tweeted a CCTV footage of the incident in which around six men can be seen attacking him from behind as he is about to enter the apartment complex. The men surround him at one point and push him to the floor. However, some other people are seen approaching the group and intervening, after which the attackers back off, leaving the victim alone.

Krishna said he approached the police and a case was lodged against two people -- Brijesh Singh and Manish Singh. “However, police have not taken any action against the accused. They are trying to mediate in the case and want me to compromise with the accused instead of taking any action against them,” he said.

“I am very disturbed after this incident. It feels like I don’t have any hope to live. Please help me chief minister, as my case is not being resolved, rather I am being threatened,” Krishna posted on his twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the local police have swung into action, claiming that the case is being investigated. Station house officer, Gomti Nagar police station, Ram Surat Sonkar, said, “Our team is investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon.”

