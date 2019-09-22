Serai for cancer patients to come up at SGPC-run medical institute in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:00 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to develop a serai for cancer patients at the Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Health Sciences, said SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh on Saturday.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of 25th annual conference of Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (north zone) held at the institute. Many patients from abroad visit this institute for cancer treatment due to upgraded and modern treatment facilities. “Keeping in view the problems faced by the attendants and patients, the Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital Trust has decided to construct a serai for their stay,” he added.

He said that 100 rooms will be constructed in the sarai in first phase and later more rooms could be made. Dr GK Rath, director, National Cancer Institute, Jhajjar, Haryana, attended the conference as chief guest.

Rath , who had also been professor and head radiation Oncology, AIIMS, New Delhi, expressed happiness over modern facilities available at the department of radiation oncology at SGRD Hospital.

Dr AP Singh, dean, said this conference was being held for the first time in the institute and was attended by over 100 faculty and 100 delegates.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 01:00 IST