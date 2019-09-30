Services hit as 2 groups of resident doctors trade blows at Lucknow’s KGMU trauma centre

lucknow

Patient services remained paralysed for over an hour as two groups of resident doctors of medicine and orthopaedics departments fought with each other at KGMU trauma centre on Saturday midnight.

The scuffle took place at around 1 am when two resident doctors of the orthopaedic department were brought for treatment after they fell ill due to excessive alcohol consumption in a birthday party, celebrated somewhere outside the campus.

“Two resident doctors of orthopaedic department fell unconscious due to excessive drinking in the birthday party and hence were brought to the trauma centre by other residents, who also went to the party and apparently were also drunk, ,” said KGMU chief proctor Prof RAS Kushwaha. He wrote a letter to the Chowk police to lodge an FIR for damage of property and scuffle. The FIR was lodged on Sunday afternoon.

“At midnight, some of the resident doctors returned from a birthday party. Two residents fell ill due to excessive consumption of alcohol. They were brought to the department of medicine at the trauma centre (METC) ward by a few other residents who were also in the party and had consumed alcohol,” Prof Kushwaha wrote in his letter to the Chowk police.

Reportedly, the residents of orthopaedic department were asked by residents of medicine department to get registration slips made in case they were required later if the illness turned serious. Registration is necessary as any case can turn out to be a medico legal case.

Heated debate started between the residents of two departments over the registration slip and in the melee, some of the medicine department residents on duty were heckled and pushed. This irritated the medicine residents and they called more of their colleagues within minutes. In a group, they then reached the orthopaedic department in the building and beat up the residents there. During the tiff residents damaged the nursing station and computer fitted for patient care and record keeping.

Some of the patients who were waiting for treatment in the casualty ward came out and went to other hospitals, watching the residents fight. Some resident doctors got injured in the incident and got themselves first aid at the trauma centre only.

“A probe has been set up in the incident and the five-member committee will submit its report within three days,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU. The members are Dr Sujata Dev, Dr Anoop Verma, Prof BK Ojha and Prof Suresh Kumar, with Prof GP Singh as its chairperson. Further action will be taken once the report is submitted

