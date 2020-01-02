e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Seven houses in chawl broken into, valuables worth ₹50-K stolen

Seven houses in chawl broken into, valuables worth ₹50-K stolen

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:11 IST
Pratik Salunke
Unidentified men broke into seven houses in a chawl in Ghatkopar early on Wednesday and stole valuables worth ₹50,000 from four of them.

The incident at Kadam chawl on Sainath Road came to light after residents noticed broken locks at homes. Ghatkopar police have registered a case against unidentified persons and are checking closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) for clues. “Locks of seven houses were broken. Valuables were stolen from four houses,” said Kusum Waghmare, senior inspector, Ghatkopar police station.

While officers are still assessing what was stolen, preliminary investigation revealed that phones, cash and ornaments amounting to around ₹50,000 were stolen. Officers said the accused may have kept an eye on which houses were locked during the holiday season.

