e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Seven more die in Ludhiana, 146 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 2,833

Seven more die in Ludhiana, 146 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 2,833

It is the seventh consecutive day that the district has reported more than 100 positive cases

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 21:51 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 146 fresh cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths were detected in the district on Tuesday. It is the seventh consecutive day that the district has reported more than 100 positive cases.

With this, the total number of positive patients from Ludhiana has gone up to 2,833.

The casualties include a 75-year- old man from Amritsar, 60- year- old man from Chhawani Mohalla, 67- year-old man from Janta Nagar. A 68-year-old woman from the city died at SPS Hospital near Sherpur Chowk. A 75-year-old man from Shimlapuri succumbed to the virus at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, 61-year-old from Shimplapuri and a 51-year-old woman from Janta Nagar died of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The victims were suffering from underlying conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and tuberculosis.

The district has reported 71 deaths since March 29 (when the city witnessed the first Covid death), of which 20 deaths have been reported in the last four days.

There are 981 active cases in the district.

Patients complain lack of facilities at civil hospital

Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at the civil hospital complained about the lack of facilities in the hospital. The patients recorded a video and shared it on social media alleging that they are not provided at the hospital.

A patient said that he was admitted to the ward since July 24 and his condition is continuously deteriorating but except for oxygen no other treatment is being offered to him.

Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that all the complaints of patients are being addressed.

top news
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In