Sex racket busted in Moga, two cops among five held for extortion

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:55 IST

The district police have arrested five persons including two cops and two women on Friday for allegedly duping people by threatening to implicate them in fake molestation and rape cases at Nihal Singh Wala subdivision of Moga.

The accused include two women, Harjinder Singh, ASI Chamkaur Singh, of Ladhaike village, and ASI Darshan Singh, of Moga. Both the cops were posted at Nihal Singh Wala police station.

The women used to trap people through mobile conversations, invite them to their place, click photographs, and then blackmail people and extract money with the help of the accused cops.

Nihal Singh Wala resident, Subash Chander, in a police complaint, said that Harjinder, and the two women knew him. “On May 7, they called him to Harjinder’s house and took him to a room. One of the women got undressed and ASI Chamkaur reached the spot. He threatened to register a case against me and a deal for Rs 1 lakh was struck. I arranged the money and gave it to him. But later, the women threatened me and asked me to pay the Rs 50,000 or face molestation charges,” he stated.

DSP Manjit Singh said that during preliminary investigation, it was found Harjinder, and the two women, with the help of the accused cops, duped people and blackmailing them to implicate them in fake molestation cases. “After conducting raids all accused were arrested. We got four-day police remand of them and will investigate involvement of other people. We will also look into other victims,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 384, 385, 342 and 120-B of the IPC, Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Act and under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Nihal Singh Wala police station.

Sources revealed that after having a dispute with the cops over money, one of the accused women had complained some top police officials that both the accused ASIs were extorting money using her name.