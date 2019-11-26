Sexual harassment row: Protest march held in Faridkot

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:22 IST

Students and members of activist organisations, under the banner of Anti-Sexual Harassment Action Committee, Tuesday carried out a protest march against the district administration and Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Tuesday. The protesters have alleged ‘inaction’ on a woman senior tutor’s complaint of sexual harassment against a head of department at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Amid heavy security, hundreds of protesters, along with the victim, marched towards the deputy commissioner’s office. However, the police stopped them on the main road outside the office, where they shouted slogans against the administration. The committee is seeking an FIR against the HoD and have been on a sit-in dharna outside the DC office for 10 days.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was ordered by the DC on September 2. The committee submitted its report on Saturday but after taking legal opinion, the DC has ordered the additional deputy commissioner-led inquiry panel to file a fresh report by the December 2 deadline of the state women commission.

Rajinder Singh, a member of action committee, said, “We will hold a state-level protest if the administration fails to register an FIR against the HoD by December 2.”