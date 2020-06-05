SFI to protest against varsity regarding recruitment application fee

cities

Members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) will stage a protest against the university administration on June 8 for allegedly charging excessive recruitment application fee.

The SFI will demand the varsity administration to withdraw the excess fee and implement the state government’s decision of free applications for women in all competitive examinations for these recruitments.

The SFI has accused the university administration of making recruitment application fee a source of income. SFI state president Raman Tharta said applicants who belong to poor and middle-class families will be deprived of an opportunity of getting a job in the university due to excessive recruitment application fee.

The SFI suggested that if the university administration is unable to conduct recruitment examinations, it should hand it over to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission which conducts other competitive examinations.