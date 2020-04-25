e-paper
SGPC forms sub-committee to probe honour to Umranangal

Umranangal, an accused in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case at anti-sacrilege Sikh protesters, was honoured during his visit to the Golden Temple on April 19

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after transferring two Golden Temple managers for felicitating suspended Punjab Police IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has formed a sub-committee to inquire into the matter. The committee comprises SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, executive member Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur, member Mohan Singh Bandi and assistant secretary (flying) Sakattar Singh, as per the inquiry order, a copy of which is with HT. “The act has hurt the sentiments of sangat (community),” reads the order.

Umranangal, an accused in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case at anti-sacrilege Sikh protesters, was honoured during his visit to the Golden Temple on April 19. Additional manager Gura Singh and langar (community kitchen) manager Manjinder Singh Mand have been transferred for their role in the felicitation. SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka, who felicitated the cop along with the SGPC staffers, had tendered a written apology to the Akal Takht on Thursday.

