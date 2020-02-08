e-paper
SGPC prohibits shooting of TikTok videos on Golden Temple premises

The management has also deployed volunteers to stop people from making videos

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A day after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh hinted at banning mobile phones inside the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday prohibited the making of TikTok videos on the shrine premises.

The SGPC manages affairs of the Golden Temple, the holiest Sikh shrine, and other historic gurdwaras.

“TikTok is prohibited here”, the notices pasted in the in the “parikrama” (circumambulatory) of the Golden Temple read. The management has also deployed volunteers to stop people from making videos.

“We are taking concrete steps to prevent making such videos by the devotees who don’t know the maryada of the shrine,” said an employee of the SGPC.

The move came after devotees objected to TikTok videos shot on the Golden Temple premises to the tunes of romantic and vulgar songs went viral on social media.

On the complaint of chief manager of the Golden Temple Jaswinder Singh, police booked unidentified persons for making such videos.

On Friday, the Akal Takht jathedar said if youth don’t stop making videos, they would have to ask the management to ban mobile phones in the shrine complex.

