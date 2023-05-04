Shimla municipal corporation election: Congress's long wait ends with easy win. Check full list of winners ward-wise
The Congress registered a clear victory in Shimla municipal corporation election on Thursday after winning 24 out of 34 wards while the BJP bagged nine seats.
The ruling Congress on Thursday swept the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls with two-third majority by winning 24 wards out of total 34, wresting the prestigious civic body from the BJP. The BJP bagged nine wards while the CPI-M captured just a single ward. Both the BJP and the Congress had fielded 34 candidates each while the CPI-M had put up four candidates, reported PTI. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fielded 21 candidates, drew a blank in the SMC polls held on Tuesday. All the nine independents were also defeated. A total of 102 contestants were in the fray.
Here's the full list of winning candidates in the Shimla municipal corporation election:
|Ward name
|Candidate won
|Party
|Meena Chauhan
|BJP
|2. Ruldhu Bhatta
|Saroj Thakur
|BJP
|3. Kaithu
|Kanta Suyal
|Congress
|4. Annadale
|Urmila Kashyap
|Congress
|5. SummerHill
|Virender
|CPIM
|6. Tutu
|Monika Bhardwaj
|Congress
|7. Majiyat
|Anita Sharma
|Congress
|8. Boileauganj
|Daleep Thapa
|Congress
|9. Kachi Ghati
|Kiran Sharma
|Congress
|10. Tutikandi
|Uma Kaushal
|Congress
|11. Nabha
|Simi Nanda
|Congress
|12. Phagli
|Kalyan Dhiman
|BJP
|13. Krishnanagar
|Bittu Kumar
|BJP
|14. Ram Bazar
|Sushma Kuthiala
|Congress
|15. Lower Bazar
|Umang Banga
|Congress
|16. Jakhu
|Atul Gautam
|Congress
|17. Benmore
|Sheenam Kataria
|Congress
|18. Engine ghar
|Ankush Verma
|Congress
|19. Sanjauli Chowk
|Mamta Chandel
|Congress
|20. Upper Dhalli
|Kamlesh Mehta
|BJP
|21. Lower Dhalli
|Vishakha Modi
|Congress
|22. Shanti Vihar
|Vineet Sharma
|Congress
|23. Bhatta Kufer
|Narinder Thakur
|Congress
|24. Sangti
|Kuldeep Thakur
|Congress
|25. Malyana
|Shanta Verma
|Congress
|26. Panthaghati
|Kusum Thakur
|BJP
|27. Kasumpati
|Rachana Jhina
|BJP
|28. Chotta Shimla
|Surinder Chauhan
|Congress
|29. Vikasnagar
|Rachna Bhardwaj
|Congress
|30. Kangnadhar
|Ram Rattan Sharma
|Congress
|31. Patiyog
|Asha Sharma
|BJP
|32. New Shimla
|Nisha Thakur
|BJP
|33. Khalini
|Chaman Prakash
|Congress
|34. Kanlog
|Alok Pathania
|Congress