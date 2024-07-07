Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 8, 2024 22.25 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 23.39 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 24.18 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 23.6 °C Heavy intensity rain July 12, 2024 21.7 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 23.58 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 23.71 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.84 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.48 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on July 7, 2024, is 21.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.88 °C and 22.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.22 °C and 22.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 61.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024

