Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.64 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 29.36 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 30.18 °C Few clouds June 22, 2024 31.71 °C Sky is clear June 23, 2024 33.07 °C Sky is clear June 24, 2024 32.07 °C Sky is clear June 25, 2024 31.29 °C Sky is clear June 26, 2024 31.68 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 34.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Shimla today, on June 19, 2024, is 28.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.64 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.15 °C and 31.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Shimla today stands at 144.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024

