Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.64 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on June 19, 2024, is 28.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.64 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.15 °C and 31.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 144.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|29.36 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|30.18 °C
|Few clouds
|June 22, 2024
|31.71 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|33.07 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|32.07 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 25, 2024
|31.29 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|31.68 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
