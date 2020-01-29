Shiv Bhojan thali gets extra serving of police protection in Pune

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 17:20 IST

Pune The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) ambitious Shiv Bhojan Yojana, a subsidised meal at Rs 10, launched in Pune on Republic Day, has seen a response enough for the police to be called in to manage the crowds lining up to eat.

The canteen at Market Yard on Wednesday, one of 11 places in the city where the ten-rupee thali is available called in the Pune Police to ensure lunch hour did not turn into a free-for-all.

A large number of people gathered demanded the subsidised meal even after 2 pm, which according to the state government guidelines for the meal, is when service should stop.

“For the past three days, over 500 people have been turning at the centre every day, which is more than the allotted number of subsidised plates I can offer. The crowd demanded food even after timing was over and I had to call in the police,” the owner of the canteen, requesting anonmity said.

The thali consists of two chapatis, one vegetable curry, dal and rice. It is to be available everyday between 12 noon to 2 pm.

Only one thali is allowed per person and the canteen owner takes take a photograph of the beneficiary, record her/his name and contact details on a mobile application.

Sanjeev Gone, supply inspector of food, civil supplies and consumer protection department, Maharashtra, had earlier said, “We all have been assigned one canteen where the Shiv Bhojan thali is been sold to the public. Our duty is to monitor its quantity, check the taste and quality of food daily and submit a report.”

The state government is providing these thalis to the canteen owner at a subsidy which costs Rs 50 in urban areas and Rs 35 in rural areas, per thali. The quality of the food will be regularly checked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials.

Where Shiv Bhojan thali is available in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

PMC building, Nishigandha canteen

Hadapsar Gadital chowk, Shivsamarth Bhojanalay

Katraj bus stand, Katraj canteen Kendra

Swargate bus stand, Swargate canteen

Market Yard Gultekadi, Hotel Samadhan shop no. 11

Shivajinagar family court, court canteen

Mahatma Phule Mandai, Anil Snacks centre

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation canteen

Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital Pimpri, Canteen

Vallabhnagar ST bus stand, canteen

Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA), canteen