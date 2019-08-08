Shiv Sena blames encroachments for flooding in Mumbai, Thane

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:11 IST

Days after the city and its adjoining areas were flooded following heavy rainfall, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday blamed encroachments along river banks for waterlogging, effectively shirking the Mumbai and Thane civic bodies’ responsibility to clean drains and nullahs. The municipal corporations in both Mumbai and Thane are controlled by the Sena.

Last month, Sena leader Sanjay Raut had defended the Mumbai civic body after the city was flooded following heavy rains. Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had said any city can “crumble under 400mm of rain”. Last weekend, intense rainfall, coupled with high tide, brought the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to a standstill again, with nullahs overflowing and tracks and roads submerged. The Sena, on Wednesday, said “nature’s fury leads to destruction” and at times,it is better than drought.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said, “Why don’t we recognise that the slums and houses built in the coastal areas are encroachments? This time there was flooding in national park. Mithi and Dahisar rivers overflowed. Who are the ones encroaching on the banks of Mithi? It has become some people’s job to blame cleaning of drains. The nullahs, too, have been encroached upon and when civic workers go to remove them, they are attacked.”

Several parts of Konkan and Pune also received a downpour last week, leading to a flood-like situation. In a tongue-in-cheek remark, the editorial said CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is on the first leg of his Mahajanadesh Yatra, must have got the news about the losses. “He is merciful. Everything will be alright. Nature’s fury can lead to destruction, but at times destructive is better than drought. As long as the disaster management mechanism is on alert, disasters can be averted,” the editorial read.

