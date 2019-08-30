Shiv Sena leader booked in cheating case

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 19:45 IST

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad Shiv Sena Sampark Pramukh Yuvraj Dakhale has been booked for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹30, 000 in a property case.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Dakhale by Smita Desai (37), a resident of Indrayaninagar, Thergaon on Friday.

According to the complainant, she is building a house in Balaji colony from April 2019. Terming the construction as illegal, Dakhale demanded ₹30,000told to avoid action by Pimpri Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA). Desai gave the said amount to Dakhale, but later came to know that she was cheated. Likewise, Dakhale cheated three other people in the same manner, according to the police.

“According to the statement given by Desai, we have registered a case at Wakad police station. We have also appeal to residents to come forward and register a complaint if they have been cheated similarly,” said a police official from Wakad police station.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Wakad police station.

.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 19:45 IST