Shivbhojan thali @ Rs 5 for next three months

cities Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:14 IST
Pune Chagan Bhujbal, state food and civil supplies minister on Sunday announced that rates of Shivbhojan Thali was to be reduced to Rs 5 from the earlier Rs 10 for the next three months.

The state government issued a circular on Saturday to hotel owners participating in the initiative to start serving people again.

On Sunday, some Shivabhojan centres were seen serving workers and the homeless.

One such center at Katraj is run by Nikhil Dhone, and he said, “We had closed down our centre after the lockdown announcement. Yesterday we received a Government Resolution (GR) about starting the Shivbhojan service immediately to serve those in need. Although the charges are Rs 5, but in such crisis situation we do not take money from homeless and beggars. We just want to serve food and don’t want anyone to be hungry during such difficult times.”

The Shivbhojan Thali scheme was launched on January 26 this year by the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government across the state. Under this scheme a meal is provided at Rs 10 (earlier) to those living under poverty, at 11 different places in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The daily quota of this thali is 200 and through a mobile application coupons are given to the customers.

