Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:13 IST

New Delhi:

Former Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal, who represented three different parties in the Delhi Assembly at various points between 1993 and 2013, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, the party said in a statement.

It was the AAP that had ended Iqbal’s victory streak in the 2015 polls when he lost the Old Delhi constituency to Asim Ahmed Khan, present MLA of Matia Mahal.

Iqbal said he joined AAP for its “pro-people initiatives” and schemes for the welfare of all communities.

On Thursday, he joined the AAP in presence of Delhi chief minister and the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in its head office in central Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, senior party functionaries said.

“I strongly believe his support will strengthen the work that we have done for the poor in Delhi. His addition in the party will help take forward the development that AAP always believes in and is devoted to,” Kejriwal said.

In its statement, the AAP quoted Iqbal saying, “I have full faith in the strength of the party, it will come back with record breaking win of 70 out of 70 assembly constituency seats. I have worked with Arvind Kejriwal during his 49-days government in Delhi, his attitude towards work is commendable. I believe people are fed up with the corruption and lies of the BJP, which can be witnessed in the recent elections in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra. This election is completely one-sided and the people have decided to vote for AAP.”

Iqbal has contested both assembly and Lok Sabha elections with tickets of the Congress, Lok Jan Shakti Party (JLP) and three avatars of the Janata Dal - Janata Dal, Janata Dal (Secular) and Janata Dal (United).

In 1993 and 1998, he had contested and won as Janata Dal candidate. In 2003, he was elected the third time as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate. He was also the deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly between 2003 and 2008.

In 2008, he won the polls. This time as an LJP candidate. In 2013, he won on a Janata Dal (United) ticket. Ahead of the 2015 assembly polls, he joined the Congress, and was defeated by Khan.

The Delhi unit of Congress said that Iqbal leaving the party will have no impact on it. “”Till a few hours ago, Shoaib Iqbal was blaming Kejriwal for his silence on the issue of NRC and CAA, but he left the party fearing that he will be denied a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections. His leaving will have no impact on Congress’ prospects,” said Mukesh Sharma, Delhi Congress spokesperson.