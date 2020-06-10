Shops in Mumbai can now stay open till 9pm

cities

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:44 IST

Amending its earlier circular on phasewise relaxations in Mumbai under ‘Mission Begin Again’, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday allowed all markets and shops in the city, except malls and market complexes, to function for full working hours (till 9pm), instead of the 9am-5pm slot allowed so far. The shops can remain open from Monday to Saturday and need to be closed on Sunday. However, the condition that shops on either side of the road can open on alternate days is still in effect.

In the circular issued by BMC chief Iqbal Chahal on Tuesday morning, BMC has also made it clear that while outdoor physical activities are allowed, use of garden equipment such as open air gyms or swings for children will not be allowed. The circular has also ruled that staff of educational institutions and universities can operate only for non-teaching purposes, including evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results.

A BMC official said, “The relaxations for operating hours of shops have been changed to full working day, however, the night curfew rule from 9pm to 5am shall remain. Shopkeepers are free to keep shops open, considering their full working day schedule, excluding the night curfew hours. With the commissioner’s order, all 24 wards will now have to issue revised orders.”

Meanwhile, all shops and citizens are expected to follow social distancing norms and take safety precautions such as wearing masks. BMC has said that the upcoming two weeks post the relaxation of curbs are crucial, as there can be a rise in cases, if citizens do not follow social distancing norms.