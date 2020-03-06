e-paper
Home / Cities / Shots fired at labourer’s house in Balliyewal village, three booked on Ludhiana

Shots fired at labourer’s house in Balliyewal village, three booked on Ludhiana

AUDACIOUS The accused were arrested last week for assaulting the labourer’s wife and had been threatening him to withdraw the case

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A bullet hole (encircled) in the main gate of the complainant’s house in Balliyewal village in Koomkalan on Friday.
A bullet hole (encircled) in the main gate of the complainant’s house in Balliyewal village in Koomkalan on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Unidentified men fired shots at two houses in Balliyewal village in Koomkalan on Thursday night.

Occupants of the houses escaped unhurt as the bullets hit the gate and wall of the buildings.

Police have identified three accused as Gurjant Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh on the complaint of Suchha Ram, 50, a labourer, who lives in one of the houses.

Ram told the police that the three men had beaten up his wife on February 23. They had lodged an FIR in this regard at Koomkalan police station. But, the accused were released on bail after their arrest.

Since then, the trio had been threatening his family of dire consequences if they did not withdraw the assault complaint.

On Thursday night, his family and he heard gunshots being fired outside their house. On stepping outside, they found nothing amiss and went back to sleep.

After waking up the next day, they were shocked to see a bullet hole in their main gate.

Another villager Bhajan Lal also complained that some shots were fired at his house. They also noticed the bullet marks in a wall of their house on Friday morning.

Inspector Paramjit Singh, station house officer (SHO), Koomkalan police station, said they had booked the three accused under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.

