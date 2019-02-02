SI aspirants in Haryana allege irregularities in written exam

A day after the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released a list of successful candidates in the written examination for sub-inspector (male) posts in the state police, a major controversy has arisen with several aspirants alleging irregularities in the process.

Navneet Sangwan, a candidate from Bhiwani, said that as per HSSC list, as many as 11 successful candidates are from the same examination centre and the same room.

“The roll numbers of these candidates are 3184096817, 18, 19, 20, 23, 30, 35, 36, 37, 38 and 43. We suspect irregularities either at the exam centre or during the checking. There are so many successful cases, whose roll numbers are one after the other,” he said.

“The government’s claim of giving jobs on the merit basis is just a publicity stunt. We will move the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek a probe into the matter,” Sangwan added.

The HSSC had conducted the examination for 400 posts of SI on December 2 last. On Thursday night, it released the list for successful candidates, who have been invited for a physical examination on February 11.

Another candidate Mohit Kumar, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, said, “I had appeared for the written exam at Yamunanagar and did exceedingly well. I was surprised after not finding my name in the list of successful candidates. There seemed to be a nexus among examiners, school heads and candidates at some particular centres.”

He added, “The government must probe the CCTV footage of those centres from where several candidates sitting in proximity cleared the exam.”

Ram, an SI aspirant from Hisar, said, “The government tried to conduct the exam in a fair manner, but there are so many loopholes that are needed to be checked. Many students left their answer sheets blank. I don’t know the reason behind doing the same. If such activities are not stopped, a good student won’t be able to get a government job in the state.”

HSSC Chairman Bharat Bhushan Bharti was not accessible for his comments, despite repeated phone calls and text messages by HT.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 21:23 IST