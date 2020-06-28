e-paper
Sidhwan Canal waterfront project in Ludhiana will be eco-friendly: Ashu

A large number of medicinal and fruit plants have already been planted and arrangements made to provide various public amenities

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu reviewing ongoing works at the Sarabha Nagar market in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu reviewing ongoing works at the Sarabha Nagar market in Ludhiana on Sunday.(HT Photo)
         

The Rs 4.7-crore Sidhwan Canal waterfront project will be an eco-friendly one as all the lights will be solar-powered.

This was stated by Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday when he visited the site to inspect the ongoing work.

He said a large number of medicinal and fruit plants have already been planted and arrangements made to provide various amenities.

Ashu said the project envisaged development of the stretch along the canal, starting from the Pakhowal Road up to the Zone D office of the MC near Ferozepur Road, as an open space for citizens of the city.

He said the total length of this stretch is approximately 1,100 metres and the width varies from 20–22 metres.

The minister said the project included development of a green belt, a cycling track, a playing zone, a footpath along the canal, sitting areas, wall climbing activities etc.

UPGRADING OF SARABHA NAGAR MARKET REVIEWED

Ashu also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work of retrofitting and upgrading of the Sarabha Nagar market.

He was accompanied by MC councillor Mamta Ashu, besides senior officials of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited and the municipal corporation.

Ashu said the total estimated cost of this combined project was around Rs 38.6 crore.

He said the market project included upgrade of the design, underground electrical cables, etc to give a modern look to the market.

