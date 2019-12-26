Signboards, reflective tapes for major roads

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:22 IST

Gurugram As major city roads lack proper signage and reflective tapes that aid in preventing road fatalities during night hours, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and other road owning agencies in the city have been asked by the district administration on Thursday to ensure proper implementation of safety measures.

According to the official press statement released by the district administration, arterial roads of the city do not have proper signboards and reflector tapes that help drivers to see the crossings or an exit on the expressway during night hours. During the meeting, NHAI was asked to install important signage at the Exit 16 of the National Highway 48. Similar action has to be taken by agencies concerned at Atul Katariya crossing, Old Delhi Road, Rajeev Chowk, Sirhaul toll, Iffco crossing, Signature Tower crossing and MDI crossing.

To further bring the road fatality down due to speeding vehicles, the traffic police are in the process of reducing the speed limits on different city roads. Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said, “We are in the process of conducting a survey to scientifically reduce the speed limit on different roads based on their current condition and the human settlements around them. The upper speed limit is fixed by the Central government, which can be reduced by the state government, if necessary.”

Notably, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is doing a visual study of major crossings and roads for traffic management.

During the meeting, directives were also issued to ensure the safety of children in school buses. The district education department has been asked to hold meetings with school principals and transport in-charges. “The plan is to launch a massive campaign in the next four months to train drivers and conductors on road safety norms,” a Regional Transport Authority (RTA) official, who attended the meeting, said.

Schools have been ordered to paste reflective tapes on buses, along with information such as the helpline and the number of the transport in-charge. The task has to be completed before schools reopen in January 2020.