Sikhs are unsafe both in Pakistan and India, says Akal Takht acting jathedar

cities

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:37 IST

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday condemned the recent mob attack at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan and the killing of a Sikh youngster in Peshawar and said that Sikhs are unsafe both in India and the neighbouring country.

Terming the incidents “very unfortunate”, the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs said here that such incidents have raised fear in the minds of members of the community where they live in a minority.

“Actually, Sikhs are not safe in Pakistan as well as India. If we talk about India, they are facing eviction in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, besides Madhya Pradesh. Similar circumstances are there for Sikhs in Pakistan, where they are receiving death threats. In such a situation, we have no hope of justice from any government. Sikhs should stay united to face these things,” he said.

Condemning Sunday’s mob violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, Giani Harpreet Singh said that nothing is worse in a country than attacking students who come to universities to study. “This has to be condemned in a clear-cut manner,” he said.

Earlier, he presided over a meeting of Panj Singh Sahib (five Sikh clergymen) at Akal Takht to discuss Panthic (Sikh religious) issues. He also paid tribute to Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s bodyguards who were hanged for assassinating her. “They shall remain martyrs,” he said. Their death anniversary was observed at Golden Temple complex in the presence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials and Sikh leaders such as Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, Dal Khalsa leader Kanwarpal Singh and acting jathedar of the parallel Akal Takht, Dhian Singh Mand.