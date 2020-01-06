e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / Sikhs are unsafe both in Pakistan and India, says Akal Takht acting jathedar

Sikhs are unsafe both in Pakistan and India, says Akal Takht acting jathedar

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday condemned the recent mob attack at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan and the killing of a Sikh youngster in Peshawar and said that Sikhs are unsafe both in India and the neighbouring country.

Terming the incidents “very unfortunate”, the head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs said here that such incidents have raised fear in the minds of members of the community where they live in a minority.

“Actually, Sikhs are not safe in Pakistan as well as India. If we talk about India, they are facing eviction in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, besides Madhya Pradesh. Similar circumstances are there for Sikhs in Pakistan, where they are receiving death threats. In such a situation, we have no hope of justice from any government. Sikhs should stay united to face these things,” he said.

Condemning Sunday’s mob violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, Giani Harpreet Singh said that nothing is worse in a country than attacking students who come to universities to study. “This has to be condemned in a clear-cut manner,” he said.

Earlier, he presided over a meeting of Panj Singh Sahib (five Sikh clergymen) at Akal Takht to discuss Panthic (Sikh religious) issues. He also paid tribute to Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh, then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s bodyguards who were hanged for assassinating her. “They shall remain martyrs,” he said. Their death anniversary was observed at Golden Temple complex in the presence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials and Sikh leaders such as Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, Dal Khalsa leader Kanwarpal Singh and acting jathedar of the parallel Akal Takht, Dhian Singh Mand.

top news
Sensex nosedives over 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension
Sensex nosedives over 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension
‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU
‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU
‘We were trying to pacify people’: BJP leaders on Congress claim that they instigated JNU violence
‘We were trying to pacify people’: BJP leaders on Congress claim that they instigated JNU violence
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
US President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions ‘like they’ve never seen before’
US President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions ‘like they’ve never seen before’
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities