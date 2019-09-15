Sin to levy ₹1,400 service charge on Kartarpur pilgrims: Badal

cities

Bathinda Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday flayed Pakistan for its decision to levy service charges on pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor.

Pakistan on Thursday said pilgrims will have to pay $20 (₹1,400) as service charge for visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Talking to reporters, he said nowhere in the world charges are levied on people visiting a place of worship. “It is a sin to charge money from pilgrims. If Pakistan thinks the move will improve its financial health, it is highly mistaken,” Badal said, urging the neighbouring country to revoke the decision.

He said when Khalsa Heritage Memorial Complex was constructed during the tenure of the SAD-BJP government, it was suggested to charge at least ₹10 from visitors as maintenance cost, but he didn’t agree to it.

Badal also welcomed the Union government move to scrap Sikh blacklist. In a statement, Badal described the decision as “a far-sighted act of great statesmanship which will strengthen the forces committed to preserving and promoting the spirit of federal diversity and tolerance in the country”.

