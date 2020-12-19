e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sirsa: 2 held with 14 country-made pistols, live cartridges

Sirsa: 2 held with 14 country-made pistols, live cartridges

Police said that during questioning the duo revealed that they were planning to attack members of a rival group

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sirsa SP Bhupinder Singh with the two accused on Saturday.
Sirsa SP Bhupinder Singh with the two accused on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sirsa police arrested two persons with 14 country-made pistols and 24 live cartridges from Khairpur area on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Dara Singh and Amarjeet Singh, residents of Sirsa district. Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Bhupinder Singh said the CIA had received a tip-off about the duo’s movements. “On seeing the police party, the duo tried to flee, but were nabbed by cops. During questioning, they revealed they were planning to attack members of a rival group,” the SP added.

He revealed that Dara Singh is a repeat offender and was booked in 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, loot and other offences in various police stations of the state.

top news
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence
NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In